PM Holness, President Ramaphosa to address Africa Day Webinar

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced that Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address an international webinar to mark Africa Day on May 25.

The theme of the webinar for Africa Day is 'A Conversation with Africa: A Destiny of Peace, Prosperity, Strength and Unity'.

Speaking on the event, Grange said, the webinar is being presented by her ministry, through the National Council on Reparation, and the South African High Commission in Jamaica as part of the 'Conversation with Africa' series.

She noted that the prime minister in his letter of invitation to the South African president stated, “Jamaica has enjoyed a special relationship with the Republic of South Africa and shares a tradition of pursing racial equality. The work continues and, in this phase, we remain focused on forging even stronger strategic, economic, cultural and political cooperation between our countries.”

The ministry said Holness and Ramaphosa will be joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith and by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Grace Naledi Pandor.

Grange and the South African High Commissioner to Jamaica, Lumka Yengeni, will co-host the event.

The webinar is expected to begin at 10:00 am (Jamaica time)/5:00 pm (South African Standard Time) and will be broadcast live on the PBCJ cable and YouTube platforms; as well as on the ministry's Facebook page and other broadcast and social media platforms.

“Africa Day celebrations across the world are intended to commemorate and acknowledge African solidarity, unity in diversity, creativity, challenges and successes. It is a chance to reflect on the progress that we have made through cooperation in anti-Apartheid and liberation struggles and an opportunity to craft meaningful agendas, in unity, towards finding solutions to the challenges we face as one people,” Grange said in highlighting the importance of the Africa Day webinar.

The Africa Day webinar will be a two-part event on May 25.