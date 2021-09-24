PM Holness insists Jamaica's vaccination programme is of the highest standard

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaicans who wish to travel overseas after being vaccinated, can be confident that the country's vaccination programme is of the highest standard.

Holness made this disclosure during a tour of vaccination blitz sites across the parish of Trelawny on Thursday.

The Prime Minister explained that countries overseas can be certain about the vaccination process here in Jamaica. He noted that the Government is implementing mechanisms to ensure the Jamaican vaccination cards can be externally verified.

"We track everyone who has taken the vaccine, so, if you needed to travel, and you arrived in the foreign country and presented your card, there will be the appropriate systems to ensure that the country you have travelled to, can verify your card on the Jamaican database and be satisfied that your vaccination is legitimate,” Holness said.

He said developing systems of verification is part of the responsibilities of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operationalisation Task Force.

He said the Government acknowledges the impact the pandemic has had on all Jamaicans and continues to effectively manage the protocols to balance lives and livelihoods.

"The pandemic has had an impact on our outlook; in the first nine months (of the pandemic), the society was willing to rally together to confront the problem, but obviously the measures have had an economic as well as psychological impact on households which would, of course, affect the outlook and change the mood of the country. Therefore, the Government has to be very careful with how long it keeps these measures,” Holness said.

He is also urging all Jamaicans to take the vaccine and to continue practising the infection prevention protocols for the continued health and safety of the population.