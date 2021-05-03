PM Holness marks World Press Freedom Day

PM Holness marks World Press Freedom DayMonday, May 03, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his Government continues to engage with the media and looks forward to continued engagements to provide accurate and timely information while educating and uplifting the public.
The prime minister made this statement as he acknowledged World Press Freedom Day which is being celebrated today.
The day was observed this year under the theme, “Information as a Public Good”.
Noting Jamaica's ranking of seventh on the global press freedom index, Holness said this is testament to his administration's commitment to a free press to improve democracy, while acknowledging the importance of the voice of the people.
He added that the impact of emerging media has also played an important role in creating a dynamic, integrated media landscape.
