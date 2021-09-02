PM Holness says to get eligible Jamaicans vaccinated is a national priority

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— With the Delta strain of the novel coronavirus, which causes the deadly disease, COVID-19, showing signs of being the predominant strain of the virus in the United States and with cases already confirmed in Jamaica, Prime Minister (PM) Andrew Holness has said it is now a national priority to vaccinate every Jamaican.

Holness was addressing members of the media Wednesday afternoon at a COVID-19 vaccination community blitz at the Isaac Barrant Health Centre in St Thomas.

"Right now, the national priority is to get every Jamaican vaccinated. That is our objective, so we are engaging the private sector, the churches and civil society to mobilise as many leaders.

"Right now we are about at 13 per cent of (approximately three million) Jamaicans receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. That is far too low. We are not at a point where vaccination is not having an impact on transmission and we are [far] away from the 65 per cent needed to attain herd immunity. With the new Delta strain, it might be that the 65 per cent is not even enough. We may have to go even higher," Holness said.

The PM said he started engaging the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding to have him and other members and affiliates of the People's National Party, of which Golding is president, to go into communities islandwide to encourage supporters and the non-aligned to get vaccinated.

Holness warned that there should be no political bias in the current vaccination campaign.

"I have written to the Leader of the Opposition as was my commitment to him and the nation that we would involve the Leader of the Opposition and the Opposition generally in the national vaccination campaign and I have asked for his participation and support in the community element and community mobilisation. It is clear that there has to be a community mobilisation where leaders of the community get out into the community, interact and give them information, encouragement and confidence."

Holness said political parties have a strong base in communities and if the vaccination programme is to be maximised, both PNP leaders and supporters have to be involved at the community level.

"Their role will be to go out into the communities. The Ministry of Health will go out into the nooks and crannies and into all the communities in Jamaica to give out this information and they will canvas persons who want to take the vaccines. They will work with their Members of Parliament and other community leaders to make arrangements to move people from where they are to the vaccine centers and to generally build community support for the vaccination," the PM said.

Jason Cross