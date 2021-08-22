PM Holness' sons receive first dose of Pfizer vaccine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness' sons, Mathew and Adam, have both received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the vaccination blitz underway for children.

The disclosure was made by Holness in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

"Our boys received their first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine this morning [Sunday] at the Jamaica College vaccination site," Holness wrote as he shared a photograph of himself; his wife, Juliet, and their sons who showcased their immunisation cards.

"I use this opportunity to continue to encourage all Jamaicans to take the vaccine. Doing so is in your interest as well as that of our healthcare sector, the education of our children, the economy, and importantly in the interest of returning to full productive capacity," he advised.

Children, aged 12 years and older, are being targeted in the vaccination blitz, which commenced on Saturday and will end on Tuesday.

Education Minister, Fayval Williams, previously announced that September 1 remains the official date for the reopening of schools for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, however, vaccinated students will be eligible immediately for face-to-face classes.

Those who are unvaccinated will have join classes online until they receive the jab.

“Children 12 and over must be vaccinated in order to return to face-to-face classes in September,” Williams said recently.