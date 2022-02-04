PM announces 'Get Every Illegal Gun' campaign

PM announces 'Get Every Illegal Gun' campaignFriday, February 04, 2022
By Candice Haughton
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a new crime-fighting campaign, titled Get Every Illegal Gun, earlier today.
This announcement came in the wake of over 130 murders recorded in the country in January.
The campaign is said to involve strategic and targeted security operations. Additionally, there is a reward system of between $250,000 and a half-a-million-dollars for illegal guns retrieved.
“I wish to inform Jamaica that the Government has already launched Operation Get Every Illegal Gun,” the Prime Minister said.
He also urged the public to call the relevant authorities and report any instances of illegal guns, as well as the location of gun-men.
“Today, I'm appealing to persons who are in possession of illegal weapons to give them up,” Holness said.
“Give up your illegal weapons using any one of the information channels that are available. We have Crime Stop that you just need to dial 311, you have the JDF [Jamaica Defence Force] tipline (876-837-8888) or just dial 119. Tell us what you know about the guns,” he added.
Since the start of the year, the police have retrieved almost 88 illegal guns, with the Commission of Police, Antony Anderson referring to the guns as “weapons of war,” due to their military-like nature.
