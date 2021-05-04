PM announces changes in COVID curfew hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced adjustments to the weekend curfew hours and a lockdown for the upcoming Labour Day holiday in the battle against the COVID pandemic.

As of this weekend, the prime minister said, the curfew will begin 6:00 pm on Saturday and at 2:00 pm on Sunday and will end at 5:00 am the following day.

For Labour Day, which will be celebrated on Monday, May 24 this year, Holness said there will be an all-day curfew. He said on May 23 the curfew will begin at 2:00 pm, continue all day on Monday and end at 5:00 am on Tuesday.

Holness also noted that the curfew hours for weekdays will remain at 8:00 pm to 5:00 am and will end on June 3 at 5:00 am.

He was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives, where he noted that the existing measures will largely be extended for a four week period.