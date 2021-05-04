PM announces changes in COVID curfew hours

PM announces changes in COVID curfew hoursTuesday, May 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced adjustments to the weekend curfew hours and a lockdown for the upcoming Labour Day holiday in the battle against the COVID pandemic.
As of this weekend, the prime minister said, the curfew will begin 6:00 pm on Saturday and at 2:00 pm on Sunday and will end at 5:00 am the following day.
For Labour Day, which will be celebrated on Monday, May 24 this year, Holness said there will be an all-day curfew. He said on May 23 the curfew will begin at 2:00 pm, continue all day on Monday and end at 5:00 am on Tuesday.
Holness also noted that the curfew hours for weekdays will remain at 8:00 pm to 5:00 am and will end on June 3 at 5:00 am.
He was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives, where he noted that the existing measures will largely be extended for a four week period.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy