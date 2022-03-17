PM announces lifting of ban on entertainment events

KINGSTON, Jamaica-In what was perhaps his most highly-anticipated announcement yet, Prime Minister Andrew Holness signalled the official reopening of the entertainment sector during his Budget Debate presentation on Thursday.

Holness revealed that effective March 18, 2022, all measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) will be withdrawn. This means that nightly curfews will come to an end, so too will the formal lockdown of the entertainment industry.

Mask-wearing will now only be required in enclosed spaces to which the public has access.

With the entertainment sector now given an official green light to resume live events, Holness also announced that within the first six months of reopening, the cost of obtaining event permits will be reduced by 50 per cent. He also indicated that he has directed Government entities to examine the possibility of cutting the cost of State-owned venues to accomodate events or where necessary, offer those venues to promoters rent free.

Indicating that he not only supports the entertainment sector with talk but also with cash, PM Holness said his Government has directed the CHASE Fund to create a $150 million window of support in loans for the industry. Musicians, entertainers and theatre production companies among other entities, are set to benefit.

And while the PM has announced that the DRMA rules will be gazetted come Friday, he sought to remind the public that COVID is still very prevalent and urged them to be cautious when out and about.

"While we acknowledge that the pandemic is not over, it must be mainstreamed into the general normal management of public health, safety and public order. It is no longer sustainable to manage the pandemic as a special project by executive order through the DRMA. However, risks still remain and continued vigilance is necessary," he stated. "We still recommend that you use your discretion, stay out late only if it is a must and ensure your safety and security."

"I reemphasise that we are not declaring an end to the pandemic. There are still outbreaks happening all over the world. We must be cautious and even now be prepared for the emergence of a new strain or existing strain that may cause new wave of infections," he added.

Since the PM's announcement, the dates of several events have been confirmed. Among them are Dolls and Dons set for March 29, I Love Soca set for April 18, Sandz set for April 17, Cross the Wataz set for May 21.

The PM has however indicated that permits granted for entertainment events as of March 18 will include a condition that the number of individuals in any venue must be below 70 per cent of the capacity. This condition, he said, will be kept until the 15th of April, 2022.