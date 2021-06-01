PM announces new COVID measures; beaches to reopen

PM announces new COVID measures; beaches to reopenTuesday, June 01, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness this afternoon announced new curfew hours among other revised measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.
The new measures that will apply for a four-week period from June 3 to 30 are as follows:
Curfew
For weekdays (Monday to Friday) the curfew will be 9:00 pm to 5:00 am the following day, ending at 5:00 am on July 1. On weekends, the curfew will begin at 8:00 pm on Saturdays and at 2:00 pm on Sundays and end at 5:00 am the following day.
Stay-at-home
The age limit for the stay-at-home measure remains at 60 until June 30. However, people who are fully vaccinated will be exempt from this. “We encourage them to carry evidence of their vaccinations with them – either the vaccination card or a picture of it on their phone,” said Holness.
Work from home
The existing work from home directive in the public sector is being extended until June 30. Therefore, only people who work in critical service delivery and perform job functions that require them to be at the physical location should be at the office.
For the private sector, employers should allow all people who can work from home to do so.
Public gathering limit
The public gathering limit will remain at 10 persons until June 30. Meanwhile, public entities may now hold events such as handing-overs, launches, ground-breakings, opening ceremonies or similar events but there should be no more than 30 people physically present and the requirements to wear masks and maintain physical distance continue to apply.
Funerals and memorial services
Funeral services are not permitted during the period ending June 30, 2021.
However, memorial services are permitted with observance of the normal protocols and the limit on number of persons applicable to normal worship services.
Burials
The existing limits on burials remain in place. The maximum number of mourners permitted is 10 with an additional five people allowed comprising the officiating clergy, grave diggers and undertakers.
Church services
The maximum number of persons who may be physically present to facilitate worship or electronic broadcast (including officiating clergy and technical support personnel) will be increased from 30 to 50, effective June 3, 2020.
Weddings
The cap on the number of persons permitted at a marriage ceremony will be increased from 15 to 50.
Beaches and rivers
All beaches and rivers will be open effective June 3, 2021, but only swimming, bathing and exercising will be allowed. No beach parties or group games (such as football or volleyball) shall be permitted. Beaches and rivers will be open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on Monday to Saturday and from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm on Sunday.
Entertainment events
Indoor cinemas and establishments that stage theatrical or artistic performances will remain closed until June 30. The ban on events such as concerts, parties, tailgate parties, round robins will continue until June 30.
