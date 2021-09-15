PM announces relaxed curfew measures

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has discontinued the weekly no-movement days on Mondays and Tuesdays and relaxed the curfew measures by one hour.

Effective Saturday, September 18 until the morning of September 29, the curfew will begin at 8:00 pm nightly to 5:00 am the following morning on Mondays to Fridays.

On Saturdays, the curfew will begin at 6:00 pm and continue into a no-movement day on Sunday until 5:00 am on Monday.

The prime minister was speaking in Parliament today.

He said the new curfew hours are not to be viewed as a loosening up of measures but was relaxed to ease current transportation logistic problems observed.

Holness also announced that the upcoming National Heroes Day holiday — Monday, October 18 — will be a no-movement day.

Vaccination sites will be opened on no-movement days.