PM awards 15 outstanding youth
Monday, February 07, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Fifteen of Jamaica's stand-out youth were on Sunday awarded the 2021 Prime Minister's National Youth Awards for Excellence in their respective fields.
The award celebrates the indomitable human spirit, artfully expressed in the areas of Academics, Agriculture, Art & Culture, Community Development, Entrepreneurship, Science & Technology, Sports, Leadership, Entertainment and Media.
Among the awardees was artiste QQ, who was awarded in the category for Music, and Quite Perry, who received the honour in the New Media category.
See full list of award recipients:
1. Academics – Keenan Falconer
2. Academics – Dr Charlyne Smith
3. Agriculture & Agro-processing – Kateisha Allen
4. Entrepreneurship & Social Entrepreneurship – Gilmore Walters
5. Journalism & E-Journalism – David Rose
6. Arts & Culture – Neko Kelly
7. National Leadership – Malike Kellier
8. Environmental Protection – Colleen Dawkins
9. Sports – Kristen McGregor
10. Community Development – Owen Young
11. Innovation in Science & Technology – Jordan Freeman
12. Youth Development – Gabrielle Clarke
13. Special Award for Excellence – Kadene Vidol
14. New Media – Rohan Perry
15. Music – Kareem Dawkins
Both QQ and Quite Perry took to social media to bask in their wins, dubbing it an honour to be recognized by the country's leader.
“I Kareem Dawkins, aka QQ, would like to thank the almighty God, people of Jamaica, Government of Jamaica and by extension all the fans that have been supporting me over the years. I have been awarded the Prime Minister's Youth Award in the category of Music and I am humbled by such recognition,” QQ posted to his official Instagram account. “I wholeheartedly appreciate this award and hope to be able to empower people through my music and continued advocacy within the space.”
“When I tell you, I don't have the words.. but I'm honoured and thankful. Thankful to the Most Honourable @andrewholnessjm and the office of the Prime Minister for acknowledging my hard work and all that I have done in my capacity of new media in Jamaica,” Quite Perry posted to his IG page. “Thankful to my supporters for always being there for me…thankful to God for his guidance and grace. Just thankful to be awarded and applauded... I receive it all in gratitude. My heart is full!”
