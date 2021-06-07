PM calls on private developers to target affordable, low-income housing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has called on private developers to provide more solutions for the affordable and low-income segment of the housing market.

“We want to invite the private sector to pay more attention to this element of the housing market that is either low-income, affordable income, or young professionals. They are going to need housing solutions that are affordable,” he said.

“We want all our citizens to have access to planned, structured communities where they can have proper roads, sewage, water, electricity and Internet,” the prime minister added, noting that these developments “must be designed in such a way that we can collect garbage easily, police them easily, and persons can get to work and easily access health, education and health care.”

The prime minister was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hambani Estates development on Bamboo Avenue in St Andrew on Saturday.

He further noted that the 70,000 housing solutions that Government has committed to delivering over the next five years will include units for young professionals such as nurses, teachers, policemen, soldiers, doctors, lawyers and persons, who are just entering the job market.

He said that some units will also be reserved for persons, who have low or no income. “They are a part of the society and they deserve the support of the Government in ensuring that they too can realise the dream of owning their own home and we are committed to that,” he said.

Holness welcomed the investment, which is expected to create some 200 jobs for Jamaicans.