PM congratulates Courtenay Rattray on new appointment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has congratulated Jamaica's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Courtenay Rattray, on his new appointment as high representative on behalf of least developed countries, landlocked countries and small island developing states.

Rattray will succeed Fekitamoeloa Katoa 'Utoikamanu of Tonga.

In a tweet this afternoon, Holness said, “Having recognised your service to Jamaica with the conferral of the Order of Distinction Commander Class just last year, we are proud that your excellence in diplomacy has also been recognized by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and will be deployed in an even wider context on behalf of so many. We wish you all the very best!”