PM could be vaccinated as early as next week — Chang

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang has disclosed that Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to be vaccinated in the second round of the ongoing immunisation programme.

In recent days, members of the public have been questioning why the prime minister and his health minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, have not yet taken the vaccine. They say both individuals should lead by example.

Dr Chang told members of the media shortly after taking his jab at the St James Type Five Health Centre this morning that this could be as early as next week.

"You may realise that the Government said that leadership should await the second round and in fact, not all in leadership are being vaccinated this week. It is the Cabinet members and Parliamentarians, 60 and over. The prime minister is holding for the next round which is maybe next week," disclosed Dr Chang.

"So, I am here not only as deputy but I am over 60 and my wife (Paulette) came in with me this morning to assure the country [that] we consider the vaccine safe and necessary for all of us."

Dr Chang emphasised that the Government is looking forward to getting the vaccine to the population, in particular the high-risk groups.

Meanwhile, Dr Chang is also encouraging the public to take the vaccine and cease from listening to the various conspiracy theories.

"I want to take the opportunity to encourage everyone to take the vaccine. Do not listen to the fake news, propaganda and other activities that discourage them," stated Dr Chang.

Dr Chang, who is also a medical doctor by profession, commended the professional health care workers.

"Having done some public health work, I was very pleased to see the public health inspector and public health nurses. I think we need to put them out there some more. They have been giving vaccines for many years. They are the backbone of the primary care service," he stated.

ANTHONY LEWIS