PM declares ZOSO in Westmoreland

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a press conference on Sunday declared a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Savanna-la-Mar South, to cover the communities of Russia, Dalling Street and Dexter Street.

In his declaration Holness stated that “…these areas have been captured by gangs and are currently in the grips of terror.”

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson also added that there has been a major increase in murders in the parish due to gang violence in 2021, and since the start of the new year, violence has continued to be an issue in Westmoreland.

“For 2021 Westmoreland accounted for 128 murders, an increase of 60 per cent, which is the fourth highest number of murders recorded in all police divisions. These were mainly due to violent gang conflicts,” he said.

The prime minister added that members of the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were deployed to the areas ahead of the press conference.

There are now seven Zones of Special Operations active in the country.