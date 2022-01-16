PM declares ZOSO in Westmoreland

PM declares ZOSO in WestmorelandSunday, January 16, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a press conference on Sunday declared a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Savanna-la-Mar South, to cover the communities of Russia, Dalling Street and Dexter Street.
In his declaration Holness stated that “…these areas have been captured by gangs and are currently in the grips of terror.”
Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson also added that there has been a major increase in murders in the parish due to gang violence in 2021, and since the start of the new year, violence has continued to be an issue in Westmoreland.
“For 2021 Westmoreland accounted for 128 murders, an increase of 60 per cent, which is the fourth highest number of murders recorded in all police divisions. These were mainly due to violent gang conflicts,” he said.
The prime minister added that members of the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were deployed to the areas ahead of the press conference.
There are now seven Zones of Special Operations active in the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy