PM donates 30 tablets to Salt Spring Primary students

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness, through his Positive Jamaica Foundation, today handed over 30 tablets to Salt Spring Primary and Infant School students.

Additionally, in partnership with Printware Online, a private company, Positive Jamaica Foundation also gifted the school with a brand new printer.

"We have formed a very good partnership with Printware Online, a private company which would have donated printers for schools. So today, Madam Principal, we have a little surprise for you, which is a laser printer that I am going to give to your school because though we have moved teaching and learning online we still know that you have to print the workbooks, you have to print the worksheets, you have to print the questions, sometimes and you actually go and deliver them in the community to the students. So I know that is something that will be very useful and very helpful to you," stated the prime minister.

The addition of the 30 tablets brings to 120, the number of these devices now available to the 176 students at the school.

"Now today through the foundation I am going to give you 30 devices and they will be given to students at various grades so you are going to move very rapidly from 80 kids with devices to now having 120 with devices," Holness remarked.

Member of Parliament for St James Central Heroy Clarke was very appreciative of the gift to the students in his constituency.

"We in Salt Spring, St James Central are very grateful and appreciative of the things that you are doing. Small mercies go a far way as long as God is our guide," Clarke said.

An elated Norma Brydson, principal of the Salt Spring Primary and Infant School, also expressed gratitude for the donation.

Horace Hines