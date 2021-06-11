PM elated by return of BPO sector to pre-COVID levels

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is elated that the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector has bounced back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

He noted that some 43,000 individuals are now employed in the outsourcing sector, which was negatively impacted by the pandemic.

He has attributed the recovery of the sector to among other things, Government's bond waiver on computers from Special Economic Zones, which facilitated work from home and the skills development programme provided through the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

"These measures have helped to secure the jobs of about 43,000 employees, maintain stability within the sector and allow foreign exchange earnings. Thus, the sector has rebounded from temporary declines during 2020 to return to pre-COVID numbers," Holness remarked.

He underscored that by the recognition of the sector as an essential service under the Disaster Risk Management Act, "afforded workers unrestricted movement during curfews and enabled operators to continue to support critical verticals such as logistics, healthcare, banking and finance and security".

The prime minister was speaking this morning at the Outsource2Jamaica 2021 virtual Conference, Exposition and Career Summit hosted by the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), formerly Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica.

Horace Hines