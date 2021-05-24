PM encourages citizens to clean up homes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in keeping with the theme for Labour Day this year which is ‘Promoting a Clean and Healthy Environment’, has invited all Jamaicans to focus on cleaning up and beautifying their homes and surroundings.

In a tweet this morning, Holness said, “We encourage persons to stay at home, be creative and carry out activities around their homes, such as growing their own backyard gardens.”

He noted that yesterday afternoon, Digicel Foundation presented him with “Grow Pots” which are manufactured by 360 ReCycle Jamaica from recycled plastic compost.

The prime minister said this backyard garden initiative is a key focus on climate-smart urban farming.

“As such, Digicel Foundation has provided grant support to 360 Recycle to boost their Social Enterprise,” Holness said.