PM mourns murder of Nattalie Dawkins, calls on Jamaicans to share information with police

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has urged individuals who may have information that can assist the police in their investigation into the murder of primary school teacher Nattalie Dawkins, to come forward.

In a statement, Holness noted that he, like the rest of the nation, was deeply saddened and distraught at news of the discovery of Dawkins' body yesterday in Clarendon.

“While closely following the developments surrounding Nattalie's disappearance for the past week, I, like many Jamaicans prayed and hoped for positive news even as fears of the worst lingered,” he said.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Teacher Dawkins' immediate family and loved ones,” he added.



“The education sector is near and dear to my heart, and I know that her school and indeed, the entire teaching fraternity is now grieving the loss of an educator, nation builder, colleague and friend,” the prime minister said.

He commended the work of the investigative work of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in arresting suspected perpetrators and recovering important evidence.

He also commended the support of stakeholders like the Jamaica Teachers Association.

“In such crimes, it is difficult to predict and anticipate their occurrence. Nevertheless, the Government believes that by increased information flow between citizens and law enforcement, more preventative actions could be taken,” Holness said.

“It is often the case that someone is aware of, or suspects, the actions of the perpetrators before the actual crime is committed. A conscientious decision to alert the police or other authorities of suspicious actions in your communities or even of persons close to you, could save the lives of both the victims and the perpetrators,” he added.

Holness said the Government has invested heavily in the intelligence, forensic and cyber capabilities of the police to solve crime, noting that “we are seeing this reflected in the quick response in the interdiction of perpetrators.”

“This, coupled with timely trials and fittingly strong sentences, will send an unequivocal signal to the criminal element that crime does not pay, and perpetrators will be caught and dispatched to justice. I, therefore, urge all Jamaicans to be alert, attuned and ready to do your civic duty; share what you know with the authorities. The life you save, may be your own, or that of the teacher of our children,” he noted.