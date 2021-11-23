PM pulls CAP from mining ministry

PM pulls CAP from mining ministryTuesday, November 23, 2021
|
OBSERVER ONLINE sources are reporting that during a marathon meeting of Cabinet last night, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a decision to transfer supervision of the controversy plagued Clarendon Alumina Promotion (CAP) from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, which is led by Robert Montague, to the finance ministry.
Dr Nigel Clarke, who has been at the forefront of the CAP/JAMALCO negotiations is to take charge of policy supervision of the entity which had its board of directors in recent days besieged by infighting about a controversial consultancy contract which eventually led to Montague requesting and receiving their resignations.
An announcement could come as soon as today about the planned relocation of CAP which sources say Montague had pushed for from as early as last year.
Holness said he asked Montague for a report of the controversial developments at CAP last week, and directed that a contract at the centre of the dispute be placed on hold “until the Cabinet has had a chance to review the minister's report”.
Montague gave that report to Cabinet last night and reportedly agreed with the decision to transfer the entity to the finance ministry.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy