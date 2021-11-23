PM pulls CAP from mining ministry

OBSERVER ONLINE sources are reporting that during a marathon meeting of Cabinet last night, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a decision to transfer supervision of the controversy plagued Clarendon Alumina Promotion (CAP) from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, which is led by Robert Montague, to the finance ministry.

Dr Nigel Clarke, who has been at the forefront of the CAP/JAMALCO negotiations is to take charge of policy supervision of the entity which had its board of directors in recent days besieged by infighting about a controversial consultancy contract which eventually led to Montague requesting and receiving their resignations.

An announcement could come as soon as today about the planned relocation of CAP which sources say Montague had pushed for from as early as last year.

Holness said he asked Montague for a report of the controversial developments at CAP last week, and directed that a contract at the centre of the dispute be placed on hold “until the Cabinet has had a chance to review the minister's report”.

Montague gave that report to Cabinet last night and reportedly agreed with the decision to transfer the entity to the finance ministry.