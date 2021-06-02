PM says gov't discussing protocols to reopen entertainment sectorWednesday, June 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is engaged in discussions with entertainment stakeholders, with a view to agreeing on the appropriate protocols that could facilitate a limited reopening of the industry during the summer.
He made the disclosure during a statement on new coronavirus (COVID-19)-prevention measures in the House of Representatives on June 1.
Holness said that the Government is cognisant of the devastating impact that the pandemic has had on the entertainment industry and the large number of persons who depend on the staging of events for their livelihood.
“The discussions have been constructive and encouraging and the industry has expressed a commitment to implementing strict protocols to allow it to operate in a safe and sustainable way,” the prime minister said.
He noted that a previous attempt to allow entertainment to open up in the summer of 2020, was one of the factors that resulted in the country's first spike in COVID-19 cases.
Under the new COVID-19 containment measures announced by the prime minister on Tuesday, the ban on events such as concerts, parties, tailgate parties, and round robins will continue until June 30.
Indoor cinemas and establishments that stage theatrical or artistic performances will remain closed until that date.
PM says gov't discussing protocols to reopen entertainment sector
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy