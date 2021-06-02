PM says gov't discussing protocols to reopen entertainment sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is engaged in discussions with entertainment stakeholders, with a view to agreeing on the appropriate protocols that could facilitate a limited reopening of the industry during the summer.

He made the disclosure during a statement on new coronavirus (COVID-19)-prevention measures in the House of Representatives on June 1.

Holness said that the Government is cognisant of the devastating impact that the pandemic has had on the entertainment industry and the large number of persons who depend on the staging of events for their livelihood.

“The discussions have been constructive and encouraging and the industry has expressed a commitment to implementing strict protocols to allow it to operate in a safe and sustainable way,” the prime minister said.

He noted that a previous attempt to allow entertainment to open up in the summer of 2020, was one of the factors that resulted in the country's first spike in COVID-19 cases.

Under the new COVID-19 containment measures announced by the prime minister on Tuesday, the ban on events such as concerts, parties, tailgate parties, and round robins will continue until June 30.

Indoor cinemas and establishments that stage theatrical or artistic performances will remain closed until that date.

