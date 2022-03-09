PM thanks diplomatic community for COVID-19 support

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has thanked members of the diplomatic corps and their respective governments for contributing to Jamaica's coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts over the past two years.

“You have generously donated field hospitals, mobile units, medical equipment and, very importantly, vaccines. You have responded unequivocally to our urgent appeals for help, and, for this, we are grateful,” Holness said.

He was delivering the opening address at the Diplomatic Week Ministerial Briefings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Port Royal Street, downtown Kingston, on Wednesday, March 9.

Holness said the diplomatic and international communities' invaluable assistance to the national COVID-19 response, along with much-needed development and technical assistance over the years, have served to “fortify our resilience, deepen our engagements and strengthen our resolve to emerge stronger and better from the pandemic and other crises”.

“Your hard work, dedication… and diplomacy have been central to strengthening the bonds of friendship that exist between us. Excellencies, I ask that you convey warm greetings from the Government and people of Jamaica to your respective Heads of State and Governments, and the people you represent,” the Prime Minister added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, also expressed gratitude for the generous diplomatic support for Jamaica's COVID-19 and other health-related responses.

She made special mention of gestures by the Governments of Brazil, Canada, China, Cuba, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

“We also express our gratitude to the African Medical Supplies Platform, the COVAX Facility, Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and other Caricom institutions, as well as the United Nations system, for their willing support in providing personal protective equipment, vaccines and other medical and health assistance during our time of greatest need,” the Minister said.

Johnson Smith said the Government is pleased that through the support of the Jamaican private sector, “we were able to provide medical supplies to Cuba as it, too, confronted challenges, and we stood in solidarity in dealing with the pandemic”.

She also acknowledged those nations reaching out to offer support, which, she noted, could not be pursued “due to our limited absorptive capacity”, adding “we recognise, thank and also salute you”.

The Ministerial Briefings, which featured presentations by several members of the Cabinet, formed part of activities marking Diplomatic Week 2022 from March 8 to 10, under the theme 'Reigniting a Nation: Global Excellence, Our Mission'.