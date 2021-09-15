PM to update parliament on COVID-19 measures today

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness will update the House of Representatives this afternoon on measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Jamaica has seen an increase in the number of cases in the last few weeks, which, as of Monday had infected 76,987.

It is expected that Holness will announce if the Government will keep the three-day lockdowns in place or if the three consecutive no-movement days per week will continue until Jamaica has reduced the spike.

With the health sector in crisis as the spiralling rate of infections slam under-resourced hospitals, the government says it is trying to strike a balance between lives and livelihood.

However, private sector stakeholders are warning that there could be more layoffs on the horizon if the no-movement days continue.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie noted that the current measures will have to be extended if the spread is to be contained.

Holness' statement to the House of Representatives, which commences at 2 pm today, will reveal the route the government intends to follow, at least in the short term, in addressing the needs of the society.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, will also make statements at today's sitting.

Williams' statement will update the House on measures she announced recently to improve the performance of the education sector, including a 7-year high school programme, adding two years of high school for students to complete Grade 11 under the Sixth Form Pathway Programmes; plans for the implementation next January of Character Education, to teach students to focus on their studies; and the launch of a sustained multi-year Good Parenting campaign, to assist parents in eliminating corporal punishment of children in the home and in public spaces.

Green is expected to update the House on measures, being taken by his ministry, to assist farmers who have been battered by thunderstorms and floods over the past few weeks.

