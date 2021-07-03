PM urges Jamaicans to prepare for Elsa

Jamaicans are being urged to take all the necessary precautions in preparation for the effects of the now downgraded Tropical Storm Elsa, which could begin impacting the island as early as Saturday.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the call while addressing a ceremony at the Clark's Town Primary School on Friday (July 2) to hand over 40 tablets to primary school students in southern Trelawny, through his Positive Jamaica Foundation. At the time, Elsa was a category one hurricane.

Holness reminded citizens of the importance of being effectively prepared.

“We have had several hurricanes before so we understand the damage that hurricanes can do but we have gotten better in managing these natural occurrences by being prepared, so preparation is the ultimate goal,” he said.

The Prime Minister encouraged individuals to prune trees overhanging their premises as well as secure their homes and important documents.

“Trees that are near your home, if they were to fall, would create serious damage (so) you would want to prune some of those limbs; you would want to ensure that your roof is properly secured and you would start to find pieces of ply to cover windows,” Holness advised.

He also encouraged persons to put aside items like water, tin food, and any medication that they may need.

“If you are lucky enough to have a generator, then get some fuel so that the generator can operate. It is very important that if you have documents, especially your passport and other identification (ID) that are not laminated, that you want to get preferably a zip-lock bag to put them in, and place (the bag) in an area where you can easily retrieve it,” he noted further.

Holness also urged Jamaicans to be their neighbour's keeper and take steps to ensure that the elderly is protected.

The Prime Minister reminded residents who live in disaster-prone areas to be prepared to evacuate, if necessary.

“When hurricanes are threatening, an important thing to do is make an assessment, listen to the warnings and it may be a wise thing to pre-emptively move out of those vulnerable and dangerous areas,” he said.

The Meteorological Service, in its 11:00 am bulletin on Saturday, replaced the hurricane warning for Jamaica with a tropical storm warning as Elsa continued to weaken while approaching the southern coast of Hispaniola.

This means that hurricane conditions are no longer likely however, tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat within the next 24 hours.

A tropical storm warning means that Jamaicans should still expect heavy rainfall, flash flooding, storm-force winds and storm surges.

--JIS