PM urges parents, students to embrace PEP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has encouraged parents and students to embrace the new primary student assessment, the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).



The results of the first cohort of students who sat the PEP exam were released earlier this month.



Speaking at the annual Medal of Appreciation for Service to Education ceremony held at the North Lawn of Jamaica House last night, Holness said PEP provides students with the platform for innovation and out of the box thinking required to re-engineer the education system and create a new Jamaica.



“Following the recent release of the PEP exam, the Primary Exit Profile results, let me take the opportunity to again emphasize that PEP is part of the creation of a new type of Jamaica. One where a person applies critical thinking and the process of investigation and discovery is used in the solution to problems. Life chances are no longer being determined by grades achieved in two days of examination to determine your fate.” said Holness.



According to the prime minister, education has been and continues to be the greatest force for positive social change and upward mobility.



“I am happy that more students than ever have access to better equipped and better-resourced classrooms. I am confident that with our increased focus on early childhood and helping the institution to raise their standards of operations, we are laying a stronger foundation for future generations to excel,” he stated.



At this year's staging of the Medal of Appreciation Awards, 40 educators from across the island were honoured for more than over 15 years of service to education from the early childhood to the post-secondary level.