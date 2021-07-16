PNPYO President Krystal Tomlinson resigns

Friday, July 16, 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — OBSERVER Online understands that People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) President Krystal Tomlinson has resigned from her post. It follows the resignations of PNP vice presidents Damion Crawford, Wykeham McNeil, Mikael Phillips and party chairman, Phillip Paulwell. In a statement earlier Friday, the senior comrades said they arrived at the decision after recognising the risk of another internal election before the wounds of the last presidential elections were adequately healed. More details later.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT