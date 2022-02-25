PNPYO commends party leader Mark Golding for responding to Jamaican students in Ukraine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) has commended Opposition Leader Mark Golding for “leading from the front” in response to the plight of the Jamaican students in Ukraine.

In a release on Friday, the PNPYO noted that not only has Golding raised US$10,000 to assist the students in the Eastern European country now under siege, but the PNP leader has also made a personal contribution to help in getting students in Ukraine to safety.

“This is an extremely commendable effort which demonstrates to all Jamaicans that Mr Golding has their best interest at heart and is willing to not only talk but act,” the statement read.

“Mr Golding's gesture strikingly contrasts that of the Andrew Holness- led Government, which up to yesterday, insisted on offering loans to the students in Ukraine,” it continued.

“We note however that no sooner than Mr Golding announced his contribution to the effort to get our students to safety, which he rightly channeled through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the prime minister announced a similar endowment through his charity.”

The PNPYO says the urge to offer assistance to the students only after Golding's response serves to show that “the Government is playing games with the lives of our Jamaican citizens who are in imminent danger.”

“If Mr Holness had at his disposal, such resources other than those of the Government which he could have mobilised to assist our students in Ukraine, it is unconscionable that he has only made them available just now,” the statement continued. “While we commend Mr Holness for following the lead of Mr Golding, we cry shame on him for this vulgar act of politics which has no place in government especially when the lives of Jamaican citizens are at stake.”

In the meantime, the organisation urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to use the funds mobilised by the Opposition leader “solely and entirely for its intended purpose” even as it hoped that “good sense will prevail and that both Russia and Ukraine will lay down their arms and return to the proverbial table for diplomatic dialogue.”