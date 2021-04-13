PNPYO joins call for resignation of Westmoreland Central MP

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party Youth Organization (PNPYO) has called for the immediate resignation of Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, George Wright, following an incident of assault to which he has been linked.

The incident being investigated by the police was captured on video, which is being widely circulated on social media. The video showed a physical altercation between a man — alleged to be Wright — and a woman.

In a statement today, PNPYO President, Krystal Tomlinson, said “Mr Wright, has violated the public trust in a disgusting display of violence. There is no seat, space, room for him in the People's House and he must resign immediately.”

“The lack of restraint displayed in the violent video and the absence of remorse that led Mr Wright to file a complaint against his victim leave no room for public sympathy. Mr Wright must be asked to resign by the leader of his Parliamentary caucus, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness,” Tomlinson said.

"He should be offered no safe haven. The police must be allowed to do their job without any political interference or intimidation. We expect the Government to offer no roadblocks to the investigations," she added.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) yesterday urged the MP to immediately report to the police.

Acting on the instruction of JLP Leader and Prime Minister Andrew Holness, General Secretary Dr Horace Chang said if there's confirmation that the party member and MP conducted himself as is being alleged, “the consequences will be swift”.

Dr Chang added that the party is treating the issue very seriously and stands by its message of respect and regard for women.