PNP Patriots call for Montague's resignation

KINGSTON, Jamaica: The People's National Party Patriots, a young professional group aligned to the Parliamentary Opposition, is once again calling for the resignation of Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague.

The Patriots renewed their 2017 removal request, highlighting that with “the numerous occurrences of alleged corruption negligence, and abuse of public trust,” Montague must go and “allow the Prime Minister the opportunity to appoint someone more suitable to discharge such responsibilities as required by a Minister of Government.”

Dubbing Montague's alleged mismanagement of his Government responsibilities as an 'atrocity', the Patriots, in a release, said the office now held by Montague is deserving of someone with the “requisite level of skill, due care and judgement.”

“The Patriots note with great concern the numerous occurrences of alleged corruption, negligence, and abuse of public trust at several statutory entities under the stewardship of Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague since being appointed to Prime Minister Andrew Holness' cabinet in 2016,” the statement read.

It continued: “The numerous atrocities include the Police Used Car Scandal, the Corruption Scandal at the Firearm Licensing Authority, the unauthorised investment debacle at the Airports Authority of Jamaica, which recently led to the resignation of that entire board of directors, and now and the current situation unfolding at Clarendon Aluminium Products (CAP), which has also led to the resignation of that entire board of directors.”

The Patriots added that: “It is worthy to note that some of the same persons have been involved in these matters as board members at the various institutions having been appointed by Montague in his capacity as minister. At a minimum, The Patriots believe this calls into question Montague's judgement and capacity to be an effective Minister of Government responsible to make such appointments of boards and to have oversight of public bodies that are in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to the people of Jamaica.”

The PNP group believes there is enough evidence working against Montague to call for his dismissal.

“Based on this apparent trend that has emerged from events that have occurred at entities under Montague's watch, The Patriots hereby call for his resignation as Minister of Transport and Mining with immediate effect,” the statement read.