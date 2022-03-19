Senator chides PM for ‘fine gimmick’ after ministers attend Shenseea album launch

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Justice, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, has chided Prime Minister Andrew Holness for his “mockery” of the Jamaican people, and disregard of the judicial process, when he indulged in a gimmick of purporting to impose a fine of $100,000 on government ministers who had been exposed in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Holness imposed the fine on five of his ministers who attended dancehall artiste Shenseea's album launch at Romeich Major's Campbell Boulevard Entertainment headquarters on Tuesday, following backlash and outrage from the general public about giving special preference to the promoter.

Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke; Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton; Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange; Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Floyd Green; and State Minister Alando Terrelonge, were all in attendance at the album launch.

The ministers were all photographed, sometimes mask-less, hugging and defying social distancing orders.

Commenting on the matter in Parliament on Thursday, Holness said: "Some people were star struck and forgot their senses, I believe they should be fined. And so Minister Grange, who is used to being among stars and kept her mask on, I am appointing you minister to collect $100,000 from every minister who was there and make a donation to a worthy charity."

However, the People's National Party (PNP) Senator is accusing Holness of “frivolous remarks which have angered and offended the sensibilities of Jamaicans, many of whom have been subjected to hefty fines of $200,000 or jail time if they were not able to pay”.

The Opposition noted that the law of the land, which governs all Jamaicans, does not give the prime minister any power to impose fines.

“For the prime minister to come to Parliament and joke about a matter that has inflicted serious injustice and harm on many lives shows blatant contempt and disregard for the people and the processes that govern them,” Scott-Mottley said.

She added that the Prime Minister's remarks reflect a blatant double standard in law enforcement, further reinforcing the reality of the two Jamaicas that exist.

Senator Scott-Mottley called on the prime minister to apologise publicly for his remarks, which have “trivialised a serious matter affecting the rule of law, and have left Jamaicans with a bitter taste in their mouths”.

She recounted the experience of many Jamaicans who were found in breach of the DRMA while merely trying to eke out a living for themselves and their families, and were punished harshly by the court, only to hear the Prime Minister announce the gimmick of imposing a so-called “fine” on his political colleagues, without them being charged and brought before the court in accordance with the law of the land.

The Senator pointed out that since the DRMA orders were introduced, the Opposition has called for the implementation of the ticketing system to set out standard, modest fines for breaches of the DRMA.

“This ticketing system was never implemented, and many of our citizens had to endure disproportionate and oppressive punishment by the legal system,” she said.