PNP St Ann South Western Constituency Chairman, Valenton Wint, resigns

ST ANN, Jamaica— People National Party (PNP) caretaker and Constituency Chairman for St Ann South Western, Valenton Wint, has tendered his resignation from his positions.

In a letter addressed to general secretary, Dayton Campbell, Wint said ''it is now 15 years since the forging of this symbiotic relationship with myself and the family of the People's National Party.''

''This has been a journey filled with excitement, anticipation of victory and fire-filled Service to the people of the constituencies I represented over this period. I stand humbled as I “bow” to say thank you to the leadership of the People's National Party and the constituency members who gave me the opportunity to serve at various levels within this movement. I found the experience immensely fulfilling and rewarding,'' he said.

The letter continued:

''This journey brought me to the feet of the people I served and gave me the opportunity to share in their joys, in their sorrows, in their struggles and in the successes they celebrated throughout their daily lives. these experiences have moulded me into becoming a much better person and for that i must express my profound gratitude to all who contributed to this aspect of my development. “Gratitude is a must” (Koffee).''

''As I prepare to take on another phase of my personal development and pursue other dreams and aspirations I pause to pray fervently that the Great Architect of the Universe will continue to strengthen this noble movement and create “within” greater bonds of friendship, unity and love and that this party by God's will, will be victorious in the upcoming local government elections and triumph in the pursuit of taking government in the next parliamentary elections.

May God bless the People's National Party''