PNP Women's Movement mourns passing of feminist, Dr Glenda Simms

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) Women's Movement is mourning the passing of devoted feminist, Dr Glenda Simms.

Simms, who died on New Year's Eve, came to prominence in 1990 when she became the first black woman to be appointed president of the Canadian Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

In a release earlier today, the President of the PNP Women's Movement, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, reflected on the indelible contribution made by Dr Simms in elevating the voice, value and power of women in Jamaica.

“Dr Simms was an outstanding advocate for the elevation of women, especially in Jamaica. Her stewardship of the Bureau of Women's Affairs was but one hallmark moment in her career in public service. She was not an academic feminist but an active feminist, reviewing legislation with a critical gender lens, engaging in the communities, the trenches to change how men and women saw and treated each other, training and retooling others to become champions of inclusion and equity -- hers is a legacy of excellence and we are deeply saddened to hear of her passing,” shared Duncan Sutherland.

“Her approach to her work was to keep raising the bar in any space she occupied. We are grateful to have had her hands working meaningfully in Jamaica to create a more equal and just society for our women and girls. May her soul rest in power,” she added.

Simms served as executive director for the Bureau of Women's Affairs from 1996 to 2005. And in 2014, she received the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class for outstanding work in gender development.