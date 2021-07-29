PNP Women's Movement requests meeting with security minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) Women's Movement has requested a meeting with the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang to provide solutions in the country's fight against crime and violence.

In a letter addressed to the security minister committing to participating in the rebuilding and securing of communities, the group said it is requesting a meeting at the earliest convenience to discuss what it believes are “solutions worthy of positive consideration — solutions we are ready to aid in implementing”.

The group said these recommendations include increased funding provided for restorative and renewal based interventions, specifically the deployment of social workers and counselors in crime torn communities and increased allocations to the Peace Management Institute (PMI).

“As we search for solutions in the fight against crime and violence in our country it has become glaringly obvious that victory over gangs and criminals, while not beyond our grasp, is slowly and painfully eluding us,” the group said in the letter which was signed by President Patricia Duncan Sutherland.

“Our nation grapples daily with reports of brutal assaults and gruesome murders that shatter the sprits of even the toughest crime fighters in law enforcement. Criminals have become more brazen and inhumane as they terrorize our homes and communities. We know that this is not a fight that our nation can win by depending solely on you and your team to find and implement all the solutions. We know that this requires collective effort, cooperation from all stakeholders and sincere commitment to doing the work consistently and over the long term, not only when it is easy, affordable, or politically expedient.

“There is life after crime and communities need all the support and resources necessary to define that future and protect it from trauma, reprisals, and the cycle of violence. We want to sleep with our windows and doors open but the reality is even while they are closed our mothers, grandparents, children, and babies have no sense of safety or security. We hope you will treat this request for a meeting with a sense of urgency and respond to us favourably. In the interim we will be on the ground, in dialogue with the affected families and communities, to ensure that their perspectives are part of the solution-based conversation we wish to have with you as Minister of National Security,” the letter said.