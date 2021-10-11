PNP against mandatory COVID vaccination 'at this time'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says it is against a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for Jamaica at this time.

The disclosure was made by PNP President, Mark Golding, who declared that the party's position was arrived at due to recent poll findings which suggested a large percentage of Jamaica's population was against such a mandate.

"Our position is that with over 70 per cent of the population polling against mandatory vaccination, we don't think that it is practical or right to try and implement mandatory vaccination," Golding declared.

He said mandatory vaccination would mean "coercing people to be vaccinated who do not believe it is the right thing to do".

The party's position on the issue of mandatory vaccinations comes at a time when the calls for a national mandate has been growing louder, with several groups, including the powerful Private Sector Organisation urging the government to begin instituting vaccine requirements.

Despite not being in agreement with a national requirement regarding vaccines, Golding said his party supports the process of vaccination. He noted that all the members of the Opposition's shadow cabinet have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In the meantime, the PNP president said the government should be "incentivising" vaccination, where citizens can get immediate access to funds after being inoculated.

This, he claimed, would help to encourage people to get vaccinated.