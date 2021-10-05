PNP blasts 'sloppy investigation' into breaches of No-movement day by JLP members

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) on Tuesday lashed out at what it calls a ''sloppy investigation'' into the September 14 'no-movement day' gathering that was attended by several high level members of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Former Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, resigned from the Cabinet following public backlash after a video surfaced showing him and several others in clear breach of COVID-19 protocols at the social gathering at the R Hotel in Kingston.

In a media report, R Hotel attorney, Peter Champagnie, noted that some of the footage from the no-movement day closed-circuit television recording may have been lost. “I'm lamenting the fact that the police didn't act any quicker because we were always willing to hand over,” Champagnie said.

PNP spokesperson on National Security, Senator Peter Bunting, said that “from the outset, it was clear that the JCF had no enthusiasm for this investigation. Therefore, in the release issued on September 15, 2021, we made sure to point the police to the importance of preserving the evidence from the hotel's camera system, '…the Police can obtain further corroborating evidence from the CCTV footage and the registration system of the Hotel, in addition to statements from participants and restaurant staff.'”

The Opposition also raised questions about the basis for the previously unannounced August 11 amendment to the DRMA Regulations that gives unconditional exemption for certain categories of individuals, including members of both houses of Parliament.

''This blanket exemption should have been explained and justified, given that the orders do not have to be approved by Parliament. In any event, most of the participants in the September 14 'no-movement day party', do not appear to be covered by this 'unconditional exemption','' the PNP said in its statement.

“The casual and obviously unenthusiastic approach to this investigation is a serious indictment on the JCF's organizational credibility. Thousands of ordinary citizens have been arrested and fined up to $200,000 each for simple breaches like 'no mask wearing' or being out after curfew. The police should not allow the powerful to evade the law so easily, while arresting the powerless,” Bunting said.