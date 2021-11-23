PNP calls for Integrity Commission, MOCA to investigate CAP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition is calling for an independent investigation into the controversial Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP) whose board was dissolved on Monday when Minister of Mining Robert Montague demanded the resignation of its members.

In a statement Tuesday, the People's National Party (PNP) said the Integrity Commission and the Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) must launch an investigation into the matter and immediately sequester all files, computers and mobile phones of the chief operators to ensure that the investigation is not thwarted by individuals who remain in place.

According to the Opposition, the continued flow of alleged corruption within CAP is indicative of widespread malfeasance, particularly as it relates to procurement, contract administration and the fiduciary responsibility of the board of directors.

It said it agrees with the dissolution of the board but says that alone is insufficient to address the reported breach of duty and misuse of public funds by the board and management which was supervised by portfolio Minister Robert Montague.

OBSERVER ONLINE sources reported earlier that, on the decision of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, supervision of the CAP has since been transferred from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, which is led by Robert Montague, to the finance ministry.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Spokesperson on Energy and Mining, Phillip Paulwell, said “urgent steps must be taken to terminate the existing management team and replace it with professional management who will protect Jamaica's best in this vital industry.”

The PNP said the prime minister has a duty of care to the Jamaican people in the protection of their taxes, revenues and assets, and he cannot fail to act.

The Opposition said it will table several questions in tomorrow's sitting of the House of Representatives, as it is determined to ensure accountability and transparency.