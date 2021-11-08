PNP calls for Kingston to be treated as a tourist destination

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Opposition spokeswoman on Tourism, Janice Allen, says urgent decisions are needed by the government on the treatment of Kingston as a tourism destination, including plans for the Capital city in the overall recovery of the industry.

In a statement Monday, Allen, said with tourism recovery moving apace, the government must immediately clarify the situation regarding Kingston.

“It could not have been the intention to provide the resilient corridor and special protocols only for some areas, when tourism stretches across the entire island,” she said.

Allen said there are now many hotels, tourism-related businesses and workers in Kingston being seriously affected. She added that many tourism interests in the Capital city have been speaking openly on the adverse impact the continued exclusion is having on their viability and the future of the tourism product in Kingston, and ultimately the workers.

The opposition spokeswoman says as the recovery reaches a critical stage, it is extremely important that the government addresses the issue in a fulsome way realising tourism’s importance to the overall economy of the country and the fact that the industry in the Capital, Kingston, is of significance.