PNP calls for dialogue on workplace vaccination policy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Spokesperson on Labour and Social Security, Senator Dr Floyd Morris, is calling for national dialogue, in the form of town hall meetings, with the public on vaccination requirements for employees.

Morris makes the call within the context of a third wave of COVID-19 and growing anxiety around the topic of mandatory vaccination for workers.

According to Dr Morris, “With over 1,600 deaths and 71,000 plus reported cases, there is need for consensus on how to treat the matter.”

“This matter must be addressed with empathy. Many believe taking the vaccine is a matter of individual rights and freedoms, while others believe vaccination efforts are necessary in safeguarding community wellness.

“There must be consultation with the Government, Opposition, trade unions, employers and members of civil society on how to move forward,” he added.

The Senator said he is calling on the Government to move with urgency to gain consensus on this matter to contain the spread of the COVID-19 and keep the wheels of the economy turning.

Meanwhile, Dr Morris said it is imperative that the Government re-table the Occupation, Health, and Safety Bill in the Parliament.

“If this legislation was properly formulated and debated in the Parliament, we would be in a better place to deal with the current crisis at the workplace,” he explained.

He said the Opposition is of the belief that the Government must put all the necessary resources behind re-crafting this piece of legislation and bring it to Parliament no later than the end of 2021.