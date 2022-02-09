PNP calls for extension of PEP Grade 6 Ability Assessment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People’s National Party (PNP) says it is in full support of calls for the Ministry of Education to allow grade 6 students to sit their Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Ability Assessments in March instead of the proposed February 2022 date.

Calling on the ministry to give children the best opportunity to succeed, Opposition Spokesperson on Education and Training Dr Angela Brown Burke appealed for reasonableness.

According to Dr Brown Burke, to do otherwise would, “ignore the impact of the disruptions in the teaching and learning process over the last two years”.

In a statement Wednesday, the shadow minister reminded the Government that both the grades 4 and 5 assessments were cancelled for this same cohort, and therefore the students need due consideration to enable them to do their best.

“Many of our students are only just beginning to settle back into the routine of face-to-face schooling. It is incumbent upon the Government to ensure as smooth a transition as possible for them,” Dr Brown Burke said.

Dr Brown Burke insisted that the students be given this extension to March 2022, when they can sit the Ability Assessment with, or instead of, the Performance Tasks. This, she contended, would provide an extra month of learning and preparation.



