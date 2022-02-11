PNP calls for gov't to immediately evacuate Jamaicans from Ukraine

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the government to urgently activate channels for the immediate protection and evacuation of Jamaicans, including students currently in Ukraine.

This call comes as the Biden administration on Friday escalated dire warnings of a possibly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen at any moment, even as emergency diplomatic efforts continued.

Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 US troops to Poland to reassure allies.

In a statement Friday, the Opposition noted with grave concern the escalation of geopolitical tension in Ukraine, now with a possible imminent invasion by Russia as diplomatic efforts towards a peaceful settlement by the United States, Germany, France, and others wane.

“As the world continues to monitor the situation and hope for a guaranteed peaceful solution, we urge the Government of Jamaica not to wait but to urgently activate channels for the immediate protection and evacuation of Jamaican nationals, including our students currently in Ukraine,” the PNP said.

“Undoubtedly, with the commencement of the war, the skies will be closed to commercial traffic. The chaos with such an event will see hundreds of thousands of people internally displaced within conflict zones, potentially engulfing the entire country,” it continued.

The government on Wednesday assured that Jamaican students in Ukraine were being provided with the necessary assistance they need as concerns increased about whether the former Soviet state is about to be invaded by its powerful neighbour Russia, which has amassed approximately 100,000 troops on the countries' shared border.

The Opposition said it is paying close attention to the situation, expecting that the Government will give the safety of citizens the highest consideration at this time.

“We stand ready to provide support if called upon,” the PNP added.