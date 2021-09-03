PNP calls for protection of NWC customers from debt collectors

PNP calls for protection of NWC customers from debt collectorsFriday, September 03, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is opposing the decision to sell the debt portfolio of the National Water Commission (NWC) to a collection agency.
In a statement today, Opposition Spokesman on Water, Lothan Cousins, said this action would only serve to inflict greater stress on those in low-income communities and struggling daily to make ends meet.
He also noted the potential public health threat when those who are unable to pay their water bills are cut off and cannot adhere to regular hand washing and sanitation protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“To transfer customers' water bills in the middle of the pandemic to a collection agency is unconscionable. It should be immediately rescinded as it shows no compassion for the poor and vulnerable, including disabled Jamaicans,” Cousins argued.
The Opposition spokesperson said that while it understands the financial challenges facing the NWC, a more inclusive approach should be considered. He said debt forgiveness or delayed payment options should be offered to encourage compliance and allow customers time to settle outstanding accounts.
Cousins further highlighted the need for NWC to update its billing system given several complaints of overbilling or individuals receiving bills when they have not had water in their pipes for years. This, he said, remains a major source of concern for the party as many rural communities lack necessary water supply systems.
Cousins insisted that any transaction on the sale of NWC's debt receivable accounts must reflect a fair, competitive, and transparent process.
