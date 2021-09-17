PNP calls for update on investigation into Nzinga King case

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on justice and gender affairs, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, has called on the Government to report the status of the investigation into the alleged unauthorised trimming of Rastafarian Nzinga King.

Nineteen-year-old King has claimed that she was trimmed by a female officer last month while she was in custody at the Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon.

Scott-Mottley said a report on the status of the investigation is necessary amidst recent allegations that the Public Defender, Arlene Harrison-Henry, was obstructed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force while carrying out investigations.

In a statement the senator said that she is ''appalled that the Public Defender was denied access and permission to view the police station,'' noting that it ''is a breach of the Public Defender (Interim) Act for any person to obstruct, hinder or resist the Public Defender in executing the functions of her office.''

''The Public Defender expressed that inspecting the police station is critical to the investigation and that the Office of the Public Defender does not need “permission to visit any police station unless there are exceptional circumstances”,'' the statement read.

“Three separate state agencies have been investigating the matter: The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau of the JCF (IPROB), the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Office of the Public Defender, yet we have not been provided with any report or update,” she added.

The spokesperson said that the opposition is ''deeply concerned with the delay in investigations and the recalcitrance of state agencies who should otherwise be working together to resolve the matter.''

“Inherent in our Constitution is the obligation of the State to promote universal respect for, and observance of human rights and freedoms for all. Justice delayed is justice denied; Nzinga deserves justice,” Scott-Mottley said.

'' The lack of accountability and reluctance of the Government in addressing this issue “reinforces the view that justice is only for a few and not for all. This is an indefensible action on the part of the police,” she added.

The senator also renewed her call for the Commissioner of Police to provide a report on any findings of the investigation to date and to respond to questions surrounding the protracted delay in the report.