PNP calls for urgent action on hospital oxygen supplies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition is urging the Government to immediately reach out to our neighbours, United States and Canada, for emergency supplies of oxygen to be airlifted to Jamaica to alleviate the critical shortage affecting the hospital system.

In a statement this afternoon, Opposition Spokesman on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais, said most hospitals had either run dangerously low or were out of oxygen. He said the hospitals are in a crisis as COVID-19 and other emergency patients require oxygen.

Dr Guy said his information was that the local supplier, IGL, has run out of supplies and shipments from Trinidad and Mexico were not expected until Monday. He said with Hurricane Ida affecting the Gulf region, no chances should be taken as there could be shipping disruptions.

As a result, Dr Guy said, the Opposition wants the government to use the diplomatic channel to make contact with a view to securing emergency supplies for the island.

He noted that a large percentage of the COVID-19 patients in hospitals require oxygen as well as most of the other emergencies which are being dealt with in the present emergency mode in which hospitals were put yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The Opposition spokesman said without emergency supplies more patients could die.

Dr Guy said there were already life threatening cases where no oxygen was available, therefore all avenues must be explored, without delay, in the interest of life.