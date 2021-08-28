PNP calls for urgent action on hospital oxygen supplies

PNP calls for urgent action on hospital oxygen suppliesSaturday, August 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition is urging the Government to immediately reach out to our neighbours, United States and Canada, for emergency supplies of oxygen to be airlifted to Jamaica to alleviate the critical shortage affecting the hospital system.
In a statement this afternoon, Opposition Spokesman on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais, said most hospitals had either run dangerously low or were out of oxygen. He said the hospitals are in a crisis as COVID-19 and other emergency patients require oxygen.
Dr Guy said his information was that the local supplier, IGL, has run out of supplies and shipments from Trinidad and Mexico were not expected until Monday. He said with Hurricane Ida affecting the Gulf region, no chances should be taken as there could be shipping disruptions.
As a result, Dr Guy said, the Opposition wants the government to use the diplomatic channel to make contact with a view to securing emergency supplies for the island.
He noted that a large percentage of the COVID-19 patients in hospitals require oxygen as well as most of the other emergencies which are being dealt with in the present emergency mode in which hospitals were put yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The Opposition spokesman said without emergency supplies more patients could die.
Dr Guy said there were already life threatening cases where no oxygen was available, therefore all avenues must be explored, without delay, in the interest of life.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy