PNP calls on Holness to respond to the crisis in Ukraine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition Leader Mark Golding has called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to address the nation on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, which he says has left the world in a heightened state of fear and insecurity.

Golding says the impact of Russia's invasion has far-reaching effects for Jamaica. He blasted the government's handling of aiding Jamaican students in Ukraine to get home.

“Most importantly, the Jamaican students in Ukraine are in grave danger. The Government's inept and callous handling of the dangerous situation facing them has shocked the conscience of our nation,” the PNP said.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith stated that the government had offered loans to students in Ukraine to get them home. She said none of the students accepted the offer.

“On February 11, the Opposition called on the Government to immediately evacuate Jamaican nationals, given the escalation in tension and the threat of an invasion by Russia. On February 21, we called on the Government to 'Do the right thing as people's lives are hanging in the balance', But rather than ensuring the safe and swift exit of our students, the Government chose to offer them loans for the cost of their safe passage out of Ukraine, which many of the students were unable to accept. The Ukrainian airspace has now been closed to commercial flights, and therefore the students are stranded there and their lives are at risk.”

The Opposition added that the sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies have potential adverse implications for Jamaica's bauxite and alumina industry as one of the two remaining alumina refineries in operation is Russian owned.

In addition to this, the Party leader highlighted that basic food prices could be further influenced by the Russia-Ukraine situation.

“Our people have been reeling from the hike in prices in energy and basic food prices, which has been aggravated by the Ukraine situation. This suffering has the potential to get worse now that Russia has invaded that country, and requires a response to protect vulnerable Jamaicans who cannot make ends meet,” the PNP said.

“I am calling on the Prime Minister to address the nation on this crisis. The PNP hopes that diplomatic engagement will continue to be pursued and that any further escalation of war will be prevented. We call for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian forces from the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” Golding said.

The Opposition leader described the invasion as an act of aggression, which is reminiscent of what should have been a bygone age, which threatens to undermine the multilateral system for maintaining world peace.

“We extend our sympathies and prayers for all those who are exposed to grave danger in this conflict,” the Opposition party leader said.

