PNP calls on Holness to withdraw 'offensive statement' and give support to nurses

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to immediately withdraw what it said was an offensive statement he made on preferential treatment of nurses, with the party suggesting that the move would help to end the ongoing sick-out by nurses and return normality to the health sector.

In a joint statement, Opposition spokesmen Dr Morais Guy and Senator Lambert Brown, the Shadow Cabinet minister for health and wellness, and public service, respectively, said they “express solidarity with the health workers, who in spite of their dedication and selfless work, have been experiencing major frustration with regards to their benefits.

"Additionally, nurses are restive due to a recent inconclusive meeting with the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton," added the statement.

The spokesmen said the prime minister's withdrawal of the statement and a resumption of the meetings at the level of the Ministry of Health are basic to getting a return to normalcy.

They said “special consideration for groups of workers in the public sector was quite usual, and nurses were due special treatment because of their role in the pandemic and the extraordinary responsibilities they carry in the overburdened hospital system.”

In addition, the shadow ministers argued that the condition of service at hospitals has drastically fallen during the fight against COVID-19 with shortages of vital supplies including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), extra-long hours and staff shortages.

Guy and Senator Brown said they understood the nurses' plight and as a result, the prime minister should not pour salt in the open wound and disrespect their service in any way.

“He should withdraw, instruct a meeting to discuss their condition of service and provide urgent relief to their plight," Guy said.

Brown added that all categories of workers in the healthcare system have been highly frustrated, not only with poor conditions of service, but with what he said was the lack of effort by the government and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to provide equipment that is essential to the fight against the coronavirus and which is available to other healthcare professionals globally.

They expressed deep concern for the availability of full service in the healthcare system island-wide, and said the situation must be resolved as soon as possible.

They went on to add that most hospitals are already over capacity with a record 600 patients on COVID wards all over Jamaica.

“The prime minister must therefore act responsibly to bring back normality to the public healthcare system," the statement concluded.