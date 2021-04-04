PNP calls on finance minister to release funds promised to assist the nation's poorest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke, to honour the commitment he gave in Parliament in closing the Budget Debate, that a sum of $2 million would be provided to each constituency to ease the hardships facing the most vulnerable during the weekend lockdowns.

In a statement today, Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson, said, "Since the minister made the announcement, our constituents have been inundating us with requests and we have not received anything in this regard.”

“The minister promised that the funds would be available in time to facilitate assistance before the long Easter weekend lockdown. Nothing has come and no update has been provided,” he continued.

He said the Opposition is calling on the minister to update the Members of Parliament and the public as “none of the 14 PNP MPs has received the promised allocation to assist their constituents”.