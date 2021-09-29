PNP caretaker calls for better roads in Western St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Caretaker, Jouvaughnie Byfield, is calling on the current councillor in the Gayle Division of Western St Mary, Jason James, to represent the people and ensure that Member of Parliament Robert Montague addresses the condition of several roads in the community with immediate effect.

In a statement today, the PNP councillor/candidate shared that, “the condition of our roads is wholly unacceptable, it is deplorable that nothing has yet to be done to better the state of roads in Western St Mary”.

Byfield further commented that pedestrians and motorists are both at risk when road conditions degrade to such a degree.

“Boyne's Park to Sandside, Horse Fording and Preston require urgent attention. Most roads in the Gayle Division are in need of attention — Oxford, Car Piece, Geddes Town, Woodpark and Mile Gully. Between potholes and uneven surfaces, citizens face great danger and expense when traversing the Gayle Division in Western St Mary,” he said.

“It is heart wrenching and in need of immediate attention. If someone should get sick they would die before getting to the nearby Port Maria Hospital,” Byfield added.