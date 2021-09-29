PNP caretaker calls for better roads in Western St Mary

PNP caretaker calls for better roads in Western St MaryWednesday, September 29, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Caretaker, Jouvaughnie Byfield, is calling on the current councillor in the Gayle Division of Western St Mary, Jason James, to represent the people and ensure that Member of Parliament Robert Montague addresses the condition of several roads in the community with immediate effect.
In a statement today, the PNP councillor/candidate shared that, “the condition of our roads is wholly unacceptable, it is deplorable that nothing has yet to be done to better the state of roads in Western St Mary”.
Byfield further commented that pedestrians and motorists are both at risk when road conditions degrade to such a degree.
“Boyne's Park to Sandside, Horse Fording and Preston require urgent attention. Most roads in the Gayle Division are in need of attention — Oxford, Car Piece, Geddes Town, Woodpark and Mile Gully. Between potholes and uneven surfaces, citizens face great danger and expense when traversing the Gayle Division in Western St Mary,” he said.
“It is heart wrenching and in need of immediate attention. If someone should get sick they would die before getting to the nearby Port Maria Hospital,” Byfield added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login