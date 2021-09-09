PNP caretaker candidate Ewan Stephenson has died

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— People's National Party caretaker candidate for St Elizabeth South Western, Ewan Stephenson, died at home Thursday morning, following a fight with cancer, his family confirmed.

Stephenson, a former banker and farmer, had been suffering from cancer of the stomach for several years. He was in his late 50s, a family member said.

He represented the PNP in the September 2020 general election in the seat, but lost to the Jamaica Labour Party's Floyd Green, the now minister of agriculture and fisheries.