PNP caretaker candidate Ewan Stephenson has died

PNP caretaker candidate Ewan Stephenson has diedThursday, September 09, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— People's National Party caretaker candidate for St Elizabeth South Western, Ewan Stephenson, died at home Thursday morning, following a fight with cancer, his family confirmed.
Stephenson, a former banker and farmer, had been suffering from cancer of the stomach for several years. He was in his late 50s, a family member said.
He represented the PNP in the September 2020 general election in the seat, but lost to the Jamaica Labour Party's Floyd Green, the now minister of agriculture and fisheries.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy