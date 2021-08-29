PNP caretaker for Westmoreland Eastern calls for secondary healthcare facility in the parish

PNP caretaker for Westmoreland Eastern calls for secondary healthcare facility in the parishSunday, August 29, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Member of Parliament and People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for Westmoreland Eastern, Luther Buchanan, is calling on the minister of health to declare the parish of Westmoreland a COVID disaster parish.
In a statement this morning, Buchanan called for the Godfrey Stewart High School to be transformed immediately into a secondary healthcare facility because of its “location, allowing for the Savanna-la-mar General Public Hospital to focus on COVID-only cases because of its extensive oxygen supply infrastructure that already exists”.
He said this would facilitate the continuation of secondary healthcare services to the parish.
“I know this will require expenditures outside the ministry's budget but that's amongst the reasons we have a Net International Reserve,” the PNP caretaker said.
Meanwhile, Buchanan is encouraging all citizens to assess the risks of not being vaccinated as opposed to being.
“My final words are 'get vaccinated and wear your masks',” Buchanan said.
