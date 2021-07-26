'PNP comments archaic and desperate', says JLP NOW

'PNP comments archaic and desperate', says JLP NOWMonday, July 26, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Organization of Women, an affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), is today condemning comments that aspiring People's National Party (PNP) vice presidents, Ian Hayles and Richard Azan, made against first time Member of Parliament for Central Manchester, Rhoda-Moy Crawford.
According to JLP NOW, the aspiring PNP vice presidents categorised Crawford as “nothing”.
VP of JLP NOW, Gabrielle Hylton, has labelled the comments as “archaic, desperate and reflective of how the present PNP views youth and women in politics”.
“The fact that Hayles and Azan categorised MP Crawford as 'nothing' and having mental challenges is a feeble attempt at trying to cover for the decimation of their proxy leader Peter Bunting, who was severely thrashed by Crawford . The truth is if we review the recent history of the PNP their members take pride in tearing down women on political platforms at every opportunity.
"It is worth noting that MP Crawford is currently the youngest Member of Parliament and by all accounts her records show that she already been doing significant work across her constituency,” said Hylton.
“We expect that the PNP's Women Orzganization and the PNP YO will join with us in condemning these despicable comments and stand against any attempt to belittle the contribution of women in politics,” Hylton added, while calling for an apology from Hayles and Azan.
